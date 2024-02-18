Advertisement

Reaction: Tampa Bay Bucs hire Georgia’s WR coach

James Morgan
·4 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Bryan McClendon to be their wide receivers coach. McClendon’s departure for the NFL is part of a growing trend of college coaches heading to the NFL. Most college coaches are looking for the improved work-life balance that the NFL has to offer.

McClendon, who played college football at Georgia from 2002-2005, served as Georgia’s wide receivers coach from 2022-2024. He previously coached receivers at Oregon (2020-2021) and South Carolina (2016-2019).

McClendon began his coaching career at Georgia in 2007. He coached running backs for Georgia from 2009-2015. He was Georgia’s interim head coach in the TaxSlayer Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football are now looking for a new wide receivers coach. The Bulldogs could target a former player, like Hines Ward, or a coach from another college program.

How did Georgia football fans respond after Bryan McClendon’s departure to the NFL?

Georgia WR Anthony Evans reacts

Four-star Georgia WR signee reacts

Ladd McConkey on what it would be like to play for McClendon in the NFL

Nice to see McClendon get an opportunity at the next level

Adam Schefter reported the news

Former UGA WR Hines Ward a potential target

List of potential options for Georgia

Hines Ward would love to return to Georgia

Hines Ward would be a big-name hire

Some fans don't think McClendon's departure is a big loss

Others think it is a significant loss

McClendon was a key recruiter for Georgia

More fans want Hines Ward

Ward has some recent coaching experience in the NFL, XFL

Thanks, Bryan McClendon

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire