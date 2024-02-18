Reaction: Tampa Bay Bucs hire Georgia’s WR coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Bryan McClendon to be their wide receivers coach. McClendon’s departure for the NFL is part of a growing trend of college coaches heading to the NFL. Most college coaches are looking for the improved work-life balance that the NFL has to offer.
McClendon, who played college football at Georgia from 2002-2005, served as Georgia’s wide receivers coach from 2022-2024. He previously coached receivers at Oregon (2020-2021) and South Carolina (2016-2019).
McClendon began his coaching career at Georgia in 2007. He coached running backs for Georgia from 2009-2015. He was Georgia’s interim head coach in the TaxSlayer Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.
Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football are now looking for a new wide receivers coach. The Bulldogs could target a former player, like Hines Ward, or a coach from another college program.
