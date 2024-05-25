Reacting to Boston’s Game 2 win vs. the Indiana Pacers, what might be coming in Game 3

The NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals are headed to Indianapolis, as the Boston Celtics carry a 2-0 series lead to Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on this coming Saturday (May 25) night to face the Indiana Pacers in Game 3.

But the Pacers and Celtics both may be without a key player they had available at the start of Game 2. On Boston’s end of the court, backup big man Luke Kornet is doubtful with a sprained wrist. And it is not at all clear if star Pacers floor general Tyrese Halliburton will play after seeming to re-injure the hamstring that had him out for much of the 2023-24 regular season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, reacted to the Game 2 win for Boston and what might be coming down the pike in Game 3.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire