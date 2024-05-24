Boston Celtics take down Indiana Pacers 126-110 in Game 2 of Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics took down the Indiana Pacers 126-110 in Game 2 of Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden this past Thursday (May 23) night to take a 2-0 series lead. The win came with a huge postseason game for star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, as he matched his career playoff high of 40 points. But it also came with a cost, as Luke Kornet left the game early with a sprained wrist on a team already down their best center.

But on the other side of the court, star Pacers point guard Tyrese Halliburton also left the contest early as he appeared to re-injure the hamstring that had caused him to miss much of the 2023-24 regular season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, looked back at how the game went, and what might be coming as the series shifts to Indianapolis for two games. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire