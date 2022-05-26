Ravens sign QB Brett Hundley

The Baltimore Ravens have been able to see quarterback Lamar Jackson grow as a player on the football field and as a person off of it over the last four seasons. Entering year five, the former Louisville star has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NFL, but he’s not the only quarterback on the roster.

On Thursday, Baltimore announced that they signed Brett Hundley. The former UCLA signal caller will act as depth at quarterback, and could compete for a potential roster spot during training camp and the preseason.

We have signed QB Brett Hundley. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 26, 2022

Hundley was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2015 draft by the Green Bay Packers. He has completed 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions over the course of his career.