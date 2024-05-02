Ravens sign CB Nate Wiggins to rookie deal

The Ravens are always solid about contracts and integrating rookies into their system and the 2024 class draft class is no different.

Just hours before the start of rookie minicamp, Baltimore got four players under contract, including No. 30 overall pick Nate Wiggins, and second round pick, Roger Rosengarten.

The Ravens are off and running signing their draftees. The team has now signed: 1st round DB Nate Wiggins

2nd round OT Roger Rosengarten

4th round DB T.J. Tampa

7th round DB Sanoussi Kane — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2024

The Ravens needed cornerback depth despite having Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens returning on the outside, while Arthur Maulet and Ar’Darius Washington will compete for reps in the slot.

Wiggins, at 6 feet 2 inches, has good speed and excellent size for the position.

He plays with tremendous confidence and athleticism in coverage.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire