Ravens select CB Nate Wiggins with 30th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Ravens added to their revamped defense in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

Baltimore needed cornerback depth despite having Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens returning on the outside, while Arthur Maulet and Ar’Darius Washington will compete for reps in the slot.

Wiggins, at 6 feet 2 inches, has good speed and excellent size for the position.

He plays with tremendous confidence and athleticism in coverage.

