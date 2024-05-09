Ravens rookie OT Roger Rosengarten will greatly help improve pass protection in 2024

In NCAA CFB last season, Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten played for all 15 games. Rosengarten was a powerhouse in a Washington Huskies offense that produced 5,155 total passing yards in 2023.

If Rosengarten effectively protected rookie Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in college, perhaps Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta hopes Rosengarten can lessen the sacks allowed on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Although offensive linemen are rarely the poster boys for the NFL Draft, NFL scouts understand the importance of this position. Furthermore, Rosengarten is a tall, athletic powerhouse, and it will be essential to help secure the edge on zone running plays for running back Derrick Henry.

Ravens’ fans may also see more vertical passing from quarterback Lamar Jackson next season if pass protection improves. Baltimore allowed 17 sacks in 2024, so drafting Rosengarten was a wise decision. Rosengarten will be tasked with blocking big names like Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, and the headache that is Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson in his first season in the NFL.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta revealed the Chiefs called him to move up two spots in the 2nd round, offering a 5th and (maybe) a 7th Ravens mulled, called back to accept and Chiefs said no Ravens took Roger Rosengarten, who Chiefs and 49ers reportedly wanted pic.twitter.com/sMuPcBFeeF — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 2, 2024

Just like the Ravens were one victory away from a Super Bowl appearance, Rosengarten was just a few plays away from the 2023-24 NCAA championship. Rosengarten’s championship aura may mesh well with a franchise that believes it’s just a few adjustments away from turning the tide.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire