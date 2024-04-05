Can star RB Derrick Henry be the missing piece to the Ravens’ Super Bowl puzzle?

The Baltimore Ravens already ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rush yards and attempts per game last season, so is running back Derrick Henry the missing piece to their puzzle?

The Ravens totaled about 156.9 rush yards a game in 2023 through 541 carries. Their offense dominated tremendously on the ground, but this success should be heavily credited to the defense, which allowed opponents to score just 16.5 points per game.

With opponents held to low-scoring outputs, quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken were allowed to commit to running the ball. However, with their defensive secondary expected to take a few steps back, the offense may need to be even more dynamic this upcoming season,

Furthermore, the Ravens’ rush-by-committee approach now needs to be delegated proportionately. Will Henry average 20 carries and Jackson 10? How will running back Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell fit into the equation?

Ultimately, while it is premature to give a swift answer to these preliminary questions, the Ravens need to consider building their secondary with the best defensive backs available in the upcoming NFL Draft. Ravens’ fans should celebrate the arrival of Henry; it wasn’t inadequacy in the run game that ended the Ravens’ season last year.

However, the historic 60-sack, 18-interception season is behind the Ravens’ defense, so offensive excellence may need to balance the books for a secondary that may digress. Henry may need to have his most remarkable season yet if the Ravens plan on returning to the AFC Championship.

