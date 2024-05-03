Would you rather the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers or Orlando Magic in the East semis?

The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals, defeating the short-handed Miami Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on this past Wednesday (May 1) night. The Celtics now await the outcome of the Cleveland Cavaliers – Orlando Magic first round series to determine their next opponent in the 2024 postseason.

The Cavaliers currently lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled to take place in Orlando on this next Friday (May 3) night. Which of the two ball clubs should the Celtics want to play in the 2024 East semis, the more physical Magic or more offensively-capable Cavs?

Cohost of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, linked up with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to talk it over. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire