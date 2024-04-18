Rashee Rice crash report: 3, 4-year-olds in vehicles involved in chain reaction crash

DALLAS - We are learning more about the crash involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox.

A TxDOT report of the March 30th accident indicates the Lamborghini Urus SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 miles per hour and the Corvette Knox was driving was going 116 miles per hour prior to the crash.

Investigators say the Lamborghini was traveling on the shoulder of North Central Expressway and the Corvette was in the left lane.

The Corvette attempted to move into the left shoulder, hitting the Lamborghini and forcing it into the wall.

Rice's car then spun counter-clockwise across the highway causing the chain reaction crash with four other vehicles.

Source: TxDOT

The crash report also gives us more information about the other people involved.

In addition to Rice, two other people were inside the Lamborghini and Knox had one additional passenger, according to the report. The passengers' names are not listed.

Photos acquired by TMZ Sports showed the men walking away from the scene of the crash.

Dallas Police said none of the passengers will face charges.

A total of 8 people were in the other four vehicles involved in the crash, including a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old who were not injured.

Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy were taken to Baylor University Medical Center after the crash, according to the report.

Petrovskiy and Gromova filed a lawsuit against Rice and Knox last week seeking at least $1 million in monetary relief for their medical care, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and property damage, among other things. They are also looking for at least $10 million more in punitive damages.

Rice and Knox are also facing criminal charges.

Both are facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

The men turned themselves in to Glenn Heights police earlier this month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Rashee Rice will participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program.

He posted a series of videos on Instagram of himself working out and running routes earlier this week.

Knox was suspended by SMU.