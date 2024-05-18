Ranking The Contenders: Five-star WR Dakorien Moore

Thursday night brought the recruiting industry possibly the biggest news so far in the 2025 cycle as five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore backed off his pledge from LSU.

The Duncanville, Texas, standout was committed to the Tigers since July of 2023. His decision means the No. 4 overall prospect in the country is back on the market.

There are three programs remaining in the running to land Moore: Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Rivals ranks the contenders as the summer visit period approaches.

1. Texas

Texas is the easy choice for No. 1 as it stands right now. Moore has visited the Longhorns on numerous occasions, an easy trip for he and his family, just short of a three hour drive. The Texas offense under Steve Sarkisian fits Moore perfectly with his speed and natural playmaking ability. Texas is also able to sell the production and development of the wide receiver position as well as a trusted future in the quarterback room with former No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning. Outside of football, the Longhorns also present very NIL upside, which Moore will certainly be able to take advantage of. Moore will take an official visit to Austin, Texas, in June.

2. Oregon

As it stands today, I see the Oregon Ducks as the No. 2 option. Oregon presents very similar upsides as Texas with wide receiver production and development, a deep quarterback future, and proven NIL strength. The Ducks will be able to roll out the red carpet for Moore in June, for what is expected to be his final official visit. On that visit, Moore will certainly hear the top pitch of what the Ducks have to offer in every aspect. Not only with Dan Lanning and Junior Adams, Oregon has one of the nation's top recruiters in Ra'Shaad Samples, who is the son of Duncanville head coach Reginald Samples.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State falls in at three, but certainly not a distant three. When it comes to wide receivers, the Buckeyes are the cream of the crop in both recruiting and developing. There is a deep quarterback room for the stable of elite wide receivers Ohio State will roll out in the coming years. Ohio State has hosted Moore before and he will be back in Columbus later this month for an official visit. Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is a master of recruiting the position and a visit spending several days with Hartline and Ryan Day could very easily help them move up the list of contenders.