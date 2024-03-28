Ranking all 30 MLB ballparks

Where does your team's home rank?

As fans get ready to head out to ballgames across the country in 2024, we figured it was a perfect time to revisit a classic discussion: Which MLB team has the “best” ballpark?

Like our previous breakdown, except for the stadiums in Tampa Bay and Oakland — two locations that have vexed their franchises for over a decade — there’s no such thing as a bad ballpark.

But that’s not to say some of MLB’s cathedrals don’t carry a little more distinction over others.

So let’s go out to the ballgame and take a look at how all 30 parks rank…

30. Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays)

Located across the bay in St. Petersburg and offering all the charm of a multi-purpose dome built in the mid-80s, the Trop has a lot working against it. The tank of rays in centerfield is a highlight, not to mention to the high quality of baseball that has risen above its environment the past 10-12 years.

29. Oakland Coliseum (Oakland A's)

Oakland Coliseum was a somewhat charming park before Mt. Davis was erected in centerfield, obscuring a picturesque view of the Oakland foothills. Now the only positives that remain are a great group of dedicated fans, good public transportation and lots of foul territory (well, that last one is a positive if you’re a pitcher). Though the team is said to be closer to a new ballpark at Port of Oakland, we’ll believe it when we see it.

28. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays)

A technological marvel when it opened in 1989, the former “Skydome” didn’t have a long shelf life as a fan favorite. It’s still the only ballpark with a hotel inside, however.

27. Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers)

We’ll be honest and say we haven’t been able to make a trip to the new home of the Rangers yet. So we’ll park it here, with its funky outside appearance, until we’re able to weigh in fully.

26. Marlins Park (Miami Marlins)

There aren’t a lot of reasons to go here any more now that Derek Jeter had the home run sculpture removed and the Clevelander bar in the outfielder shut down. At least you’ll have room to stretch out?

25. Great American Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds)

The location along the river is great and we’re always down for a little Big Red Machine history, which comes via some great statues outside of the park.

Still, for whatever reason, it’s always felt like there’s a little something missing from GABP that would put it in upper echelon of ballparks.

24. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)

Nice park, fun Presidents race, home of the 2019 World Series champions. Still, if the MLB ballparks were the Avengers, Nats Park would be War Machine. Impressive, yet still eminently forgettable.

23. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Hard to believe this park is over 20 years old, but it’s held up pretty well. You’re not going to do much better building a park in the middle of a desert.

22. Angel Stadium (Los Angeles Angels)

The fourth-oldest stadium in the big leagues doesn’t have the bells, whistles or views of some other parks, but it’s a solid place to watch one of the greatest ballplayers in history work every night.

21. Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals)

Good downtown location, great vista behind the outfield walls … but it still feels a little too erector set for our liking.

20. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves)

The reviews for the Braves’ new park have been solid since it opened in 2018. With the young core the Braves have coming through and the excitement of the World Series last season, we might be seeing it in a lot of upcoming Octobers.

19. Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox)

Great sightlines, great food and a young and up-and-coming team. If you give Chicago’s “other park” a chance, it’ll surprise you

18. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)

No other park in the bigs gets penalized more for what it isn’t. (In this case, the old Yankee Stadium.) An afternoon or night watching baseball in the Bronx is still a great time, though.

17. Citizens Bank Ballpark (Philadelphia Phillies)

The fans are passionate, the crab fries are on point and we love the huge statues of Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton out front.

16. Citi Field (New York Mets)

Yes, we think this rates higher than Yankee Stadium. Next question.

15. American Family Field (Milwaukee Brewers)

It’s not much to look at architecturally, but the ballpark formerly known as Miller Park might boast the best gameday atmosphere in the major leagues, from the pregame tailgating to the iconic Sausage Race.

14. Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros)

Insert your own garbage can joke here. But of all the retractable roof stadiums, Minute Maid Park has the most character.

13. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers)

Like Cleveland’s park, Comerica can often be overlooked. But its downtown location is a gem and the giant stone tigers out front are iconic.

12. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals)

The sound of the outfield water fountains, the smell of Kansas City barbecue and the memories of George Brett. We’ve never met anyone who made the trip to Kauffman and came away with anything but glowing reviews.

11. Progressive Field (Cleveland Guardians)

This might be our most controversial pick, but Progressive Field is normally an underrated gem. Good downtown bar scene for before and after a game, a distinctive layout and toothbrush-shaped lights that are oddly charming.

10. Petco Park (San Diego Padres)

Anyone else up for following a day at the beach with a night of baseball, craft brews and fish tacos in downtown San Diego? Watching a game from the warehouse in left field is special, too.

9. T-Mobile Field (Seattle Mariners)

It’s a shame this place hasn’t hosted playoff baseball since 2001 — the longest drought for any team in the four major sports. Still, a regular season game at the former Safeco Field still ranks among the best experiences in baseball.

8. Target Field (Minnesota Twins)

A lot of new parks have too big of a footprint, which inhibits their quest to evoke the baseball palaces of yesteryear. Not so for Target Field, which remains cozy despite being just 10 years old. While early-season games can be cold, you’ll be warmed up by local delicacies like walleye on a stick and a lineup that wields some of the most explosive bats in the majors.

7. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

It’s hard to beat a downtown ballpark that also features views of the mountains that have the same color as the Rockies’ purple uniforms. Fun fact: The first Blue Moon beer was brewed within the walls at Coors Field.

6. Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Sure, parking and traffic are a pain. And you can no longer get Vin Scully on your transistor. But name a better place where you’d rather watch day turn into night as the Dodgers run out to the field in their crisp home whites.

5. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox)

The oldest park in the bigs, Fenway’s modern renovations have set it up to be a gem for many more decades to come. It’s hard to beat a park that has played host to everyone from Babe Ruth to Ted Williams to David Ortiz.

4. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates)

The Pirates don’t get many things right. But man, did they nail PNC Park. Try the pierogis and the chicken wings they sell by the bucketful.

3. Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)

The park that sparked the modern-day retro revolution and still the best of the new crop. We can taste the crabcake sandwiches just looking at this picture.

2. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs)

If you had a visitor coming from outside the country who wanted the quintessential baseball experience, which ballpark would you choose and why Wrigley Field?

1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants)

The perfect combination of location, design, food and fans. A day or night with the Giants in this gem is something that should be at the top of every baseball fan’s bucket list.

