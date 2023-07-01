Rangers 2023 free agency and trade buzz: Nick Bonino, Jonathan Quick headline veteran-laden signings

Mar 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) skates up ice with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here's a look at some of the latest Rangers reports and rumors as free agency gets underway...

July 1, 3:55 p.m.

The Rangers agreed to terms with forward Nick Bonino on a one-year contract.

Bonino, 35, totaled 19 points on 10 goals and nine assists in 62 games while splitting the 2022-23 season with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2016 and '17, Rangers president and Chris Drury cited Bonino's veteran presence via a statement that highlighted the Jonathan Quick and Blake Wheeler signings among Day 1's flurry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Veteran leadership is a big thing on any team," Drury said. "Any time you can add a player like Blake or Quickie or Bonino -- those guys all have tons of experience, and lucky that we were able to get deals done and looking forward to seeing them all at MSG."

July 1, 1:28 p.m.

The Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender Jonathan Quick and a handful of others.

New York also announced agreements with forwards Tyler Pitlick, Blake Wheeler, Riley Nash and Alex Belzile, and defensemen Connor Mackey and Nikolas Brouillard.

Quick, Pitlick, Wheeler, Mackey and Brouillard are signing one-year contracts while Nash and Belzile join on two-year deals.

Advertisement

Quick, 37, headlines the group as a two-time All-Star and Vezina Trophy finalist. He joins the Rangers, his third NHL team, after stints with the Los Angeles Kings (2007-23) and Las Vegas Knights (2023). In 41 regular-season games this past season with the Kings and Knights, Quick went 16-15-6 and notched two shutouts as Vegas won the Stanley Cup. Quick is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, including twice with the Kings in 2012 and '14.

Wheeler, 36, logged 72 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2022-23 and totaled 55 points on 16 goals and 39 assists. Seven of Wheeler's scores came on power plays, and six of his goals went for game-winners -- a career-high-tying mark. A 2018 All-Star, he has appeared in 1,118 game with the Boston Bruins (2008-11) and Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets (2011-23).

June 30, 4:15 p.m.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick is "highly likely" to sign with the Rangers once free agency begins on Saturday, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

Advertisement

Quick, 37, was born in Milford, Conn., and grew up a Rangers fan. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-12 and then as the Vegas Golden Knights backup this past season following a midseason trade.

Quick is a 16-year veteran, posting a career 2.47 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.