Randy Dorton Hall of Fame nominee bio

Randy Dorton was a mastermind engine builder whose legacy endures to this day.

Dorton‘s NASCAR career began in the 1970‘s assembling engines for legendary crew chief Harry Hyde, and continued to the formation of his own company Competition Engines.

But it was Dorton‘s partnership with Rick Hendrick in 1984 that changed everything. Dorton served as lead engine builder for Hendrick Motorsports from 1984-2004 winning 136 NASCAR national series races and setting the foundation for an engine shop that has won more than 500 NASCAR races.

Dorton‘s engines won nine NASCAR championships (Cup — 1995-98, 2001, Xfinity — 2003, Truck — 1997, ‘99, 2001), three DAYTONA 500s, six Coca-Cola 600s, four Brickyard 400s, seven Southern 500s and five NASCAR All-Star Races.

Beyond the on-track success, Dorton‘s leadership style and foresight helped shape Hendrick Motorsports, as well as engine programs across NASCAR.

Dorton tragically died in a plane crash that took the lives of 10 members of the Hendrick Motorsports family in October 2004.

Randy Dorton bio

Born: May 1, 1954

Died: Oct. 24, 2004

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Championships (9)

Cup — 1995-98, 2001 (engine builder)

Xfinity — 2003

Truck — 1997, ‘99, ‘01

Years on Ballot: 1