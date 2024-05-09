Rams surprisingly release WR Ben Skowronek

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have to trim their roster down to 53 players until September but they made a surprising release on Thursday. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the team released fourth-year receiver Ben Skowronek.

Skowronek played 45 games for Los Angeles in the last three seasons after being a seventh-round pick in 2021. His best season came in 2022 when he made 11 starts and caught 39 passes for 376 yards, while also rushing for one touchdown.

In addition to contributing on offense, Skowornek was a special teams captain last year. He played a career-high 71% of the special teams snaps in 2023.

The Rams added Texas wideout Jordan Whittington in the sixth round of the draft this year, which put Skowronek’s job security in danger. They also re-signed Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson this offseason, so they have plenty of depth at wide receiver.

