Ramblers close out non-con slate with win over CMU: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers closed out 2023 with a win, defeating Central Michigan 73-35 on Saturday afternoon. The Ramblers applied pressure early, holding CMU to their lowest point total of the season, finishing their non-conference slate with a record of 8-5, here are three observations from the win:

Rock-solid first-half defense

It’s hard to ask for a better start to a game defensively than that. The Ramblers held CMU to multiple scoreless streaks during the first half and, while they failed to hold them to a single-digit point total in the first half, they came very close.

The Ramblers were locked in throughout the first half, holding CMU to a grand total of 14 points, their lowest number since holding Evansville to 12 in the first half back in 2022. Perimeter defense was also on point, holding CMU to only one made field goal from beyond the arc throughout the game.

Offense depth shines yet again

Depth has long been a staple of Loyola’s program, and it was on display in force tonight. The Ramblers came out firing in this game, boasting four scorers in double-digit points.

Leading all scorers in the game was senior Philip Alston with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, his sixth consecutive game with double-figure points. Out of all 15 players to see action today, 12 of them reached the scorebook, something that will definitely come in handy throughout conference play.

Miles continues to dominate

It’s almost getting redundant at this point, but freshman Miles Rubin is proving to be a huge piece for the Ramblers moving forward. The young center put forward another career performance today, putting forward 13 points with 9 rebounds, as he continues to inch closer and closer to his first career double-double.

For Rubin, the team’s performance today was exactly what they needed as they prepare to embark on their second season in the Atlantic 10 after a last-place finish in conference play the year prior.

“I feel like we have a good chance to prove everybody wrong this year,” Rubin said after the game.

The Ramblers now look ahead to their A10 opener against St. Louis, with a 6 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday on ESPN+.