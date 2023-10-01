Advertisement
Raiders WR Davante Adams heads straight to locker room with shoulder injury

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was already without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday, then they watched their most indispensable player leave with an injury.

Receiver Davante Adams went straight to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw a pass well behind Adams, who was being trailed on the play by Chargers safety Michael Davis. The pass was incomplete and Davis hit Adams, with his weight falling on Adams and driving his shoulder into the ground.

Adams stayed down and then left for the locker room with the Raiders training staff. The Raiders said Adams was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Adams was off to a huge start this season, with 322 yards in three games. The Raiders' offense has been squarely on Adams, and then suddenly Adams was off to the locker room after a bad looking injury.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams suffered a shoulder injury against the Chargers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
