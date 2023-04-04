Raiders sign former longtime Patriots backup QB to two-year deal

The Las Vegas Raiders signed another familiar face from the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Per JL Sports Agency, Brian Hoyer, the former longtime backup quarterback for the Patriots, signed a two-year contract with the Raiders.

New England signed Hoyer to a two-year extension last offseason, but they ended up releasing him on March 16. He was in his third stint with the organization.

Hoyer becomes yet another former Patriot to join Las Vegas. Jimmy Garoppolo, Jarrett Stidham, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Isaiah Zuber, Jakobi Meyers, Justin Herron, Adam Butler, and Chandler Jones were all once former members of the Patriots.

Congratulations to our client QB @bhoyer7 on signing a 2-year deal with the @Raiders — JL Sports (@JLSports3) April 4, 2023

Hoyer could be a solid backup for Garoppolo, as head coach Josh McDaniels looks to right the ship in his second season with the Raiders organization.

