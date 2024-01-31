Raiders DL coach Rob Leonard joins coaching staff at Senior Bowl

Each year you see players from the senior bowl who go to teams that had coaches on staff to get up close and personal looks at them. The Raiders have one of their coaches on hand in Mobile as well. They sent defensive line coach Rob Leonard there to coach linebackers as Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

#Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard was also a late addition to the American team coaching staff. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 30, 2024

Leonard coached the Raiders defensive line last season. Prior to that he had coached either outside linebackers or defensive linemen since 2017.

As the Raiders defensive line coach last season, he saw the emergence of Malcolm Koonce along with Maxx Crosby’s best season as a pro.

