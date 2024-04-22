Ragin’ Cajuns NIL online store created for student-athletes

(KLFY)– There is another way to support the Ragin’ Cajuns other than showing up at events and cheering; a NIL (Name-Image-Likeness) store has been established for student-athletes.

“We’ve partnered with the Branderr our group through our group licensing agreement, which allows university marks and logos to be used on the sale apparel items,” UL Lafayette senior associate AD for compliance Tom Burke said.

Each student-athlete signed up into the licensing agreement has their page, also known as a “locker room.”

Each “locker room” has its apparel that fans can buy. Every time a fan makes a purchase, a royalty percentage goes into that student athlete’s pockets.

Burke said the online store idea was received well when it was introduced. One of the student-athletes signed onto the store, men’s basketball guard Kentrell Garnett.

He said programs like this help student-athletes in the present and future.

“It just gives to the fans and the family members a chance to represent the athlete in just getting our names out there for the next things we want to do in life. So it’s big as of right now for sure,” he explained.

Those interested in learning more about the NIL store can find information on their website. For more information on the University’s efforts in relation to NIL, check out the Ragin’ Cajuns website.

