Racing Insights: Kyle Larson to shine in the 'Sunflower State'
After Denny Hamlin conquered the Monster Mile at Dover Motor Speedway last weekend, Racing Insights has its sight set on Kyle Larson responding with a win in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway this Sunday (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).
As proven in the Texas projections a few weeks ago, Larson dominates on 1.5-mile tracks. Owning the most wins (three) and second-highest point total (592) at intermediate tracks in the Next Gen era, Larson has posted a win, four top-five finishes and led 475 laps in his last six races at Kansas Speedway. Over the two races last season, Larson led the most laps at Kansas with 184, which was close to doubling Hamlin‘s second-ranked 97 laps led. With Hamlin now stacking his third win of the year, there‘s no doubt Larson will look to get the upper hand this week.
Following Larson in the projections is Hamlin, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports counterpart William Byron, Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Martin Truex Jr. and 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick to round out the top five. Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman complete the projected top 10.
As competition heats up in the thick of the season, anticipation mounts for a Midwestern showdown this weekend at Kansas.
OTHER DRIVERS TO WATCH
DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin‘s win last week sets him up for the three-peat he‘s eyeing to complete before the All-Star Race. Kansas is a great track for him, as he‘s currently riding a streak of five top-five finishes at the circuit. As an added bonus, Hamlin has won three of the last nine Kansas races, and his four career wins there rank most all-time at the speedway.
TYLER REDDICK: Reddick won Kansas last fall and the No. 45 Toyota has won three of the last four races at the circuit. Reddick has been a force so far on intermediate tracks. He is the only driver to finish in the top five at both true 1.5-mile races this year (second at Las Vegas, fourth at Texas), giving him an average finish of 3.0 on intermediates.
BUBBA WALLACE: Don’t sleep on the 23XI crew this weekend, as the organization has posted some of its best numbers at the track. The same goes for Wallace. His last win was at Kansas and he’s finished in the top 10 in three of the four Next Gen races at the speedway.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Given his consistency week after week, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Truex run up front. His average running position of 8.87 ranks second-best and his average finish of 9.36 is the best among full-time drivers. Plus, 1.5-mile tracks used to be his bread and butter with 12 career wins on those tracks.
KYLE BUSCH: Busch managed to turn in his second top-five finish of the season last weekend at Dover. He will aim to keep up the momentum this weekend at Kansas where he’s tallied four top-five finishes in his last nine races.
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE ADVENTHEALTH 400
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car Number
Driver
1
5
Kyle Larson
2
11
Denny Hamlin
3
24
William Byron
4
19
Martin Truex Jr.
5
45
Tyler Reddick
6
9
Chase Elliott
7
12
Ryan Blaney
8
1
Ross Chastain
9
23
Bubba Wallace
10
48
Alex Bowman
11
6
Brad Keselowski
12
22
Joey Logano
13
20
Christopher Bell
14
8
Kyle Busch
15
54
Ty Gibbs
16
17
Chris Buescher
17
99
Daniel Suárez
18
14
Chase Briscoe
19
3
Austin Dillon
20
10
Noah Gragson
21
77
Carson Hocevar
22
41
Ryan Preece
23
34
Michael McDowell
24
4
Josh Berry
25
2
Austin Cindric
26
7
Corey LaJoie
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28
51
Justin Haley
29
21
Harrison Burton
30
38
Todd Gilliland
31
31
Daniel Hemric
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
33
71
Zane Smith
34
16
Derek Kraus
35
43
Corey Heim
36
84
Jimmie Johnson
37
15
Riley Herbst
38
33
Austin Hill