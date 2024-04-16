QUICK SIX: Should the Panthers draft a cornerback with their first pick? How long withy FC’s home streak last?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Some mock drafts have the Panthers selecting a cornerback with their first pick. Would that be a smart move at No. 33?

Charlotte FC’s home unbeaten streak reached 13 matches after Saturday’s win. Will they get to 14?

Former Gamecock center Kamilla Cardoso taken third overall in WNBA draft by Chicago

It was another Hornets season without the playoffs. When will they return to the postseason?

For Jackie Robinson Day in the MLB, who are the most influential athletes of all time?

Plus, Caitlin Clark and more from the WNBA Draft.

