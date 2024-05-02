Quarterback General Booty opts for the transfer portal

Oklahoma is still seeing a few players opt for the transfer portal now that spring practice has ended. Earlier this week, wide receiver Gavin Freeman opted for the portal. On Thursday, the Sooners received word that backup quarterback General Booty has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Booty signed with Oklahoma in May 2022 after he dominated the competition as a quarterback for Tyler Junior College. He threw for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns, ranking second in the NJCAA.

Oklahoma quarterback General Booty is in the transfer portal, @247Sports has learnedhttps://t.co/jBG6O4roCi pic.twitter.com/ycIXhwAjuP — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) May 2, 2024

He joined the Sooners as a depth option, and while his career at Oklahoma didn’t result in him becoming a starter or a notable contributor to games, he provided depth.

The Sooners worked tirelessly to rebuild their quarterback room after the departure of Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler. Booty was a part of that rebuild. Now the Sooners have rebuilt their room with four talented quarterbacks, led by starter and former five-star Jackson Arnold. Michael Hawkins andCasey Thompson are still duking it out for the backup spot. Brendan Zurbrugg, another freshman, gives Oklahoma another developmental player on the depth chart.

Oklahoma will enter the season with these four quarterbacks. Next year, they’ll add four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry to the mix.

