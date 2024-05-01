Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman entering the transfer portal

The storybook career at Oklahoma is coming to a close for Gavin Freeman. The former walk-on turned scholarship player announced via X that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Freeman appeared in all 26 games over his true freshman and sophomore seasons for the Sooners. Though he primarily worked as a punt returner and on special teams, he did rack up 22 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown over two seasons. He also added 12 carries for 91 yards and a score.

He created big plays in both seasons for the Sooners. On the first touch of his collegiate career, he took a reverse 46 yards for a touchdown in the 2022 season opener against UTEP. Later that year, he caught a 41-yard bomb from Dillon Gabriel in the win over Kansas.

In 2023, he opened the season with a punt return for a touchdown against Arkansas State. Freeman created big plays in his short tenure with the Sooners, however he had a hard time in the return game over the second half of the 2023 season.

Still, he’s an athletically gifted player that ran into a bit of a roster crunch for 2024. The Sooners are over the scholarship limit and are still looking to add a significant name in the transfer portal. With the depth they have at wide receiver, it’s hard to imagine Freeman ever breaking through to be a significant part of the receiver rotation.

But just because it didn’t happen at OU doesn’t mean it can’t happen somewhere else. With his speed and athleticism, he’ll help someone create explosive plays in their offense.

I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. I wanna thank the University Of Oklahoma and the fans for all the support and love. — gavin freeman (@TheGavinFreeman) May 1, 2024

