Qualifying results: Granite State Derby at Monadnock Speedway
Granite State Derby
Monadnock Speedway
Qualifying results
Pos.
Car No.
Driver
Sponsor
Best Time
Best Speed
1
60
Matt Hirschman
Elite
11.637
77.34
2
19
Anthony Sesely
Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing
11.717
76.811
3
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto
11.743
76.641
4
46
Craig Lutz
Riverhead Building Supply
11.744
76.635
5
79
Jon McKennedy
Christopher’s Towing
11.759
76.537
6
1
Patrick Emerling
Fleetworks Inc
11.791
76.329
7
54
Tommy Catalano
FX Caprara
11.806
76.232
8
3
Jake Johnson
Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks
11.814
76.181
9
16
Ron Silk
Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes
11.837
76.033
10
25
Brian Robie
Maurice Enterprises
11.87
75.821
11
56
Trevor Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
11.877
75.777
12
51
Justin Bonsignore
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
11.887
75.713
13
32
Tyler Rypkema
Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling
11.908
75.579
14
58
Timmy Solomito
GAF Roofing
11.94
75.377
15
92
Anthony Nocella
Nocella Paving/K and D Associates
11.964
75.226
16
84
Tyler Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
12.043
74.732
17
64
Austin Beers
G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric
12.048
74.701
18
15
Joey Cipriano III*
Dependable Energy & Bass Plating
12.107
74.337
19
43
Matthew Kimball
J&M Towing and Recovery/Poodlack Wealth Mgmt
12.125
74.227
20
81
Nathan Wenzel*
1812 Auto Body
12.197
73.789
21
5
Kyle Ebersole
Ebersole Excavating Inc.
12.275
73.32
22
18
Ken Heagy
Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant
12.359
72.821
23
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Companies, LLC
12.42
72.464
24
01
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
12.9
69.767