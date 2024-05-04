Advertisement

Qualifying results: Granite State Derby at Monadnock Speedway

Granite State Derby

Monadnock Speedway

  • Qualifying results

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Sponsor

Best Time

Best Speed

1

60

Matt Hirschman

Elite

11.637

77.34

2

19

Anthony Sesely

Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing

11.717

76.811

3

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto

11.743

76.641

4

46

Craig Lutz

Riverhead Building Supply

11.744

76.635

5

79

Jon McKennedy

Christopher’s Towing

11.759

76.537

6

1

Patrick Emerling

Fleetworks Inc

11.791

76.329

7

54

Tommy Catalano

FX Caprara

11.806

76.232

8

3

Jake Johnson

Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks

11.814

76.181

9

16

Ron Silk

Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes

11.837

76.033

10

25

Brian Robie

Maurice Enterprises

11.87

75.821

11

56

Trevor Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

11.877

75.777

12

51

Justin Bonsignore

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

11.887

75.713

13

32

Tyler Rypkema

Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling

11.908

75.579

14

58

Timmy Solomito

GAF Roofing

11.94

75.377

15

92

Anthony Nocella

Nocella Paving/K and D Associates

11.964

75.226

16

84

Tyler Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

12.043

74.732

17

64

Austin Beers

G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric

12.048

74.701

18

15

Joey Cipriano III*

Dependable Energy & Bass Plating

12.107

74.337

19

43

Matthew Kimball

J&M Towing and Recovery/Poodlack Wealth Mgmt

12.125

74.227

20

81

Nathan Wenzel*

1812 Auto Body

12.197

73.789

21

5

Kyle Ebersole

Ebersole Excavating Inc.

12.275

73.32

22

18

Ken Heagy

Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant

12.359

72.821

23

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Companies, LLC

12.42

72.464

24

01

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

12.9

69.767