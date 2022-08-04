QB projections, Diontae’s new deal & Falcons preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Josh Norris from Underdog Fantasy to go through the news of the day, including more carries for Melvin Gordon in the Broncos backfield and Diontae Johnson’s new deal with the Steelers, before tackling some of the more interesting QB projections for 2022 and previewing the fantasy relevant players on the Atlanta Falcons.

