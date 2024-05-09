QB Austin Reed among undrafted rookies to agree to terms with Bears

Caleb Williams won't be the only quarterback taking part in the Bears' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Bears announced agreements with nine undrafted rookies on Thursday and they include quarterback Austin Reed.

Reed was a two-year starter at West Florida before transferring to Western Kentucky for his final two seasons. He was 678-of-1,073 for 8,086 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in 26 games for the Hilltoppers. He also ran for 12 touchdowns.

The Bears have also agreed to deals with Howard running back/kick returner Ian Wheeler, Louisiana wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, British Columbia tackle Theo Benedet, Kentucky tight end Brendan Bates, Troy cornerback Reddy Steward, Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr., James Madison defensive end Jamree Kromah, and UCLA linebacker Carl Jones.