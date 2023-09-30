Purdue football's offense dominates and a defensive leader emerges in rout of Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE − For the first time this season, Purdue football leaves Ross-Ade Stadium a winner.

The Boilermakers put together a complete game effort in their 44-19 victory over Illinois on Saturday.

The homecoming celebration came following Purdue's third straight win over the Illini.

More importantly, it puts Purdue, which won its only game of the season Sept. 9 at Virginia Tech, back in the win column.

Purdue football: what we learned in Illinois win

The offensive line, minus a few miscues, was outstanding. Gus Hartwig's return at center last week seems to have had a positive affect across the line as a whole.

Because of improvements up front, Purdue was able to utilize its three-headed monster of Tyrone Tracy, Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing the way the Boilermakers envisioned going into the season.

All three Purdue running backs rushed for a touchdown against the Illini. Tracy, who didn't score a touchdown last season, has scored in every game under this coaching staff.

Key observations

∎ Sanoussi Kane has become Purdue's unquestioned defensive leader, if he wasn't already. He's a disruptor in the secondary and by bringing pressure on the quarterback. Kane is perhaps the biggest impact maker for the defense. Kane had nine tackles, a sack, one tackle for loss and added two quarterback pressures.

∎ Hudson Card is getting better. Though the Boiler quarterback had some throws that were off, his decision making has improved since starting the season opener against Fresno State. Throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns isn't exactly lighting the world on fire, but with the running game playing as well as it did, that's more than enough.

∎ Remember how we heard this defense was all about getting pressure on the quarterback? The Boilermakers sacked Luke Altmyer five times on Saturday.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

