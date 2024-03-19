Purdue football storylines as spring camp begins

WEST LAFAYETTE − Day one of year two feels a lot different.

Ryan Walters is fully established in his role as Purdue football head coach.

Most of the players already have a feel for the operation and expectation of the coaching staff, which remained largely in tact from last season.

Tuesday, the first day of spring football for the Boilermakers, was a seamless transition from the offseason.

"It's a night and day difference," Walters said. "You know the roster. You know what you are trying to accomplish. You're not trying to figure things out. ... We're in a much more, I don't want to say comfortable, but a much more educated place."

Sure, some things have changed, too.

Here's a few notable storylines as spring season gets underway.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) passes the ball during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.

Hudson Card's development

The challenge last season was just to get through it for Purdue quarterback Hudson Card.

He did miss one game, at Northwestern, but otherwise gutted through rib and shoulder injuries in his first season after transferring from Texas.

Walters said Card has beefed up from 190 pounds a year ago to 212 currently.

"Obviously I was a little bit banged up last year, so just trying to put more weight on so I can take those hits and be able to sustain them," Card said. "That's been a big part of my offseason is just try to put on some pounds and be durable."

By all accounts, Card is much more comfortable entering his second spring at Purdue.

Beefing up the O-line

The biggest position of need after last season was offensive line. Purdue had a solid base with Gus Hartwig, Mahamane Moussa, Jalen Grant, Luke Griffin and Marcus Mbow among others all back, but needed added depth and talent.

The Boilermakers addressed that by adding junior college transfers Rod Green and Jaekwon Bouldin. Additionally, Purdue stocked up with portal hauls Joey Tanona (Notre Dame), Corey Stewart (Ball State), DJ Wingfield (New Mexico) and Joshua Sales (Indiana).

Those six additions have an average size of 6-5 1/2 and 308 pounds.

Kydran Jenkins' new role

After being utilized as an edge rusher last season, Kydran Jenkins will move to inside linebacker.

Walters called it a move that will better Purdue's defense but also prepare Jenkins for a pro football future, where he's projected better inside.

Jenkins has 31.5 career tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

Injury report

Tight end George Burhenn did not practice Tuesday. The sophomore tight end blossomed in the final game of his freshman season, catching 5 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown against Indiana.

A promising sign was receiver Jahmal Edrine, who tore his ACL prior to the start of last season.

Edrine wore a red penny sleeve over his jersey, but ran routes and made cuts without apparent setbacks. Edrine was expected to be a playmaker with the receiving corps after transferring from Florida Atlantic.

"I don’t think I’ve seen somebody recover as fast as he has from that type of injury," Walters said. "But it’s not a surprise because the way he’s worked. He lives in the training room. He lives in the weight room. He didn’t go home for any of the breaks. Just rehab."

Defensive back Salim Turner-Muhammad, who missed last season after transferring from Stanford, also was on the field.

