Purdue football recruiting class 2024: Meet Boilermakers’ early signees

WEST LAFAYETTE — Last spring, Ryan Walters was embarking on his first season as Purdue football coach when he laid out his recruiting plan.

The Boilermakers wanted to lock down Indiana and its bordering states while also filling needs.

The second recruiting class for Walters and his staff did just that, collecting a combined 13 recruits from Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky in its 25-player 2024 class.

With those 25, Walters' staff replenished its secondary with seven safeties and cornerbacks, addressed its kicking issue and restocked its offensive line with seven linemen.

Here's an updated rundown of Purdue football's 2024 signing class as national letters of intent come in during Dec. 20 signing day. REFRESH your web browser for the latest updates.

