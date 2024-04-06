Purdue vs. NC State live score, updates: Follow NCAA men's tournament Final Four live

The stage is set in Phoenix. The men's NCAA tournament started at 68 teams and only four are left standing. One of those teams will walk away with a national championship on Monday.
But first, the two semifinal games tip off Saturday with No. 1 seed Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State. The Boilermakers are led by presumptive National Player of the Year and dominant big man Zach Edey. It's a team on a mission for redemption after it suffered a shocking upset to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year. On the other side is the Wolfpack, the biggest surprise of this tournament by a lot. NC State is anchored by big man DJ Burns, who has become a crowd favorite during the team's Cinderella run.
In the late game, it's No. 1 overall seed and defending champion UConn vs. Alabama. UConn is the heavy favorite to win it all again behind a balanced and versatile roster that's all held together by point guard Tristen Newton. The Huskies will have to contend with the high-flying offense of Alabama, which is making its first Final Four appearance in program history.
Who will be left standing at the end of the night? Follow along here as it all unfolds.
Final Four schedule
(all times Eastern)
6:09 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State (TBS)
8:49 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama (TBS)
A much-needed surge here for the Wolfpack. They've hit four out of five shots including a Jayden Taylor 3-pointer to cut Purdue's lead to 30-25.
A lot's going right for Purdue in the first half, including success from long distance. The nation's best 3-point shooting team is 4 for 10 from beyond the arc late in the half. 28-18 lead for the Boilermakers.
Zach Edey's fourth hook shot over DJ Burns didn't connect. But it did draw Burns' second foul. Purdue leads, 26-16 with 6:29 remaining in the half. Free throws from Edey up next after a timeout.
NC State's struggling to penetrate Purdue's zone defense. The Wolfpack are gonna need to hit some 3s to keep pace.
Another hook shot for Edey over Burns. That's three now en route to 10 points for the Purdue center.
Like every other team this tournament, NC State's got nothing for Zach Edey's size. He has eight points on 4-of-6 shooting as Purdue leads 18-11.
Michael O'Connell's gone to the locker room, according to the game broadcast.
NC State guardMichael O'Connell just fell to the floor and grabbed his thigh, then walked off the court. Looks like something with his hamstring.
Burns is back in and playing Edey 1-on-1 again. He's holding his ground in the paint, but has no answer for Edey's height. Edey's second hook shot over Burns gives Purdue a 14-7 lead.
Braden Smith has two over-and-back violations in the game's first five minutes. Uncharacteristically sloppy ball handling from the Purdue point guard.
Purdue's in control early with a 12-4 lead at the first TV timeout. The Boilermakers are hitting from inside and out (2 3-pointers) and rebounding their own misses. They have 5 offensive rebounds leading to 10 in the first 5:14 of the game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.