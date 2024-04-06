Purdue vs. NC State live score, updates: Follow NCAA men's tournament Final Four live

The stage is set in Phoenix. The men's NCAA tournament started at 68 teams and only four are left standing. One of those teams will walk away with a national championship on Monday.

But first, the two semifinal games tip off Saturday with No. 1 seed Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State. The Boilermakers are led by presumptive National Player of the Year and dominant big man Zach Edey. It's a team on a mission for redemption after it suffered a shocking upset to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year. On the other side is the Wolfpack, the biggest surprise of this tournament by a lot. NC State is anchored by big man DJ Burns, who has become a crowd favorite during the team's Cinderella run.

In the late game, it's No. 1 overall seed and defending champion UConn vs. Alabama. UConn is the heavy favorite to win it all again behind a balanced and versatile roster that's all held together by point guard Tristen Newton. The Huskies will have to contend with the high-flying offense of Alabama, which is making its first Final Four appearance in program history.

Who will be left standing at the end of the night? Follow along here as it all unfolds.

Final Four schedule

(all times Eastern)

6:09 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State (TBS)

8:49 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama (TBS)