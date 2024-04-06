Advertisement
Purdue vs. NC State live score, updates: Follow NCAA men's tournament Final Four live

Yahoo Sports Staff
The stage is set in Phoenix. The men's NCAA tournament started at 68 teams and only four are left standing. One of those teams will walk away with a national championship on Monday.

But first, the two semifinal games tip off Saturday with No. 1 seed Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State. The Boilermakers are led by presumptive National Player of the Year and dominant big man Zach Edey. It's a team on a mission for redemption after it suffered a shocking upset to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year. On the other side is the Wolfpack, the biggest surprise of this tournament by a lot. NC State is anchored by big man DJ Burns, who has become a crowd favorite during the team's Cinderella run.

In the late game, it's No. 1 overall seed and defending champion UConn vs. Alabama. UConn is the heavy favorite to win it all again behind a balanced and versatile roster that's all held together by point guard Tristen Newton. The Huskies will have to contend with the high-flying offense of Alabama, which is making its first Final Four appearance in program history.

Who will be left standing at the end of the night? Follow along here as it all unfolds.

Final Four schedule

(all times Eastern)

6:09 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State (TBS)

8:49 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama (TBS)

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jason Owens

    A much-needed surge here for the Wolfpack. They've hit four out of five shots including a Jayden Taylor 3-pointer to cut Purdue's lead to 30-25.

  • Jason Owens

    A lot's going right for Purdue in the first half, including success from long distance. The nation's best 3-point shooting team is 4 for 10 from beyond the arc late in the half. 28-18 lead for the Boilermakers.

  • Jason Owens

    Here's a good size comparison between the 7-4, 300-pound Edey and the 6-9, 275-pound DJ Burns.

  • Jason Owens

    Zach Edey's fourth hook shot over DJ Burns didn't connect. But it did draw Burns' second foul. Purdue leads, 26-16 with 6:29 remaining in the half. Free throws from Edey up next after a timeout.

  • Jason Owens

    NC State's struggling to penetrate Purdue's zone defense. The Wolfpack are gonna need to hit some 3s to keep pace.

  • Jason Owens

    Another hook shot for Edey over Burns. That's three now en route to 10 points for the Purdue center.

  • Jason Owens

    Like every other team this tournament, NC State's got nothing for Zach Edey's size. He has eight points on 4-of-6 shooting as Purdue leads 18-11.

  • Jason Owens

    Michael O'Connell's gone to the locker room, according to the game broadcast.

  • Jason Owens

    NC State guard Michael O'Connell just fell to the floor and grabbed his thigh, then walked off the court. Looks like something with his hamstring.

  • Jason Owens

    Burns is back in and playing Edey 1-on-1 again. He's holding his ground in the paint, but has no answer for Edey's height. Edey's second hook shot over Burns gives Purdue a 14-7 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Braden Smith has two over-and-back violations in the game's first five minutes. Uncharacteristically sloppy ball handling from the Purdue point guard.

  • Jason Owens

    Purdue's in control early with a 12-4 lead at the first TV timeout. The Boilermakers are hitting from inside and out (2 3-pointers) and rebounding their own misses. They have 5 offensive rebounds leading to 10 in the first 5:14 of the game.

    DJ Horne has both of NC State's buckets.

  • Jason Owens

    DJ Burns gets an early break. Ben Middlebrooks is in the game before the 17-minute mark and will be tasked with guarding Edey.

  • Jason Owens

    Burns is guarding Edey one-on-one early. Edey backed him down and connected on a hook shot on Purdue's second possession for a 4-0 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    And we're off. Zach Edey wins the opening tip, and Purdue's on the board with the first points of the Final Four on a short Trey Kaufman-Renn jumper.

  • Jason Owens

    Zach Edey and DJ Burns Jr. have been unstoppable forces in the paint throughout the tournament. Something's gotta give tonight.

  • Jason Owens

    The traditional national anthem featuring athletes from each Final Four school is in the books:

  • Jason Owens

    Purdue football icon Drew Brees is in the house to cheer on the Boilermakers

  • Jason Owens

    We're minutes from tipoff. NC State took the floor with walkout music.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The action tips off in earnest here in 25 minutes or so. Here's some reading material while we wait for the action to begin!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good afternoon folks and welcome to our NCAA men's tournament Final Four live tracker!