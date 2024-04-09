Purdue coach Matt Painter calls Zach Edey one of the greatest to play for Boilermakers

Many have tried to describe Purdue basketball big man Zach Edey — and his career in West Lafayette as one of college basketball's biggest talents.

For his coach, the description is simple: One of the Boilermakers' all-time greats.

"When you look at a lot of things, I think the separator normally comes to how successful somebody was, right? So it's hard for me to look at things. But when you look at his numbers against the greats, there's no question he's in the conversation. But he's also the winningest player at Purdue," Purdue coach Matt Painter said in his postgame news conference Monday night following the Boilermakers' loss to UConn in the national title game.

Painter is correct. Edey, and his senior class, are the winningest class in Purdue basketball history and the 7-foot-4 forward is a big part of it. As Painter put it, Purdue became the first Big Ten program to win back-to-back outright regular season titles since Edey "was in kindergarten." Ohio State was the last to do it in 2006 and 2007 before Purdue.

"We got to the championship game after having a disappointing loss, he got to a Sweet 16. He went to four tournaments. I think that's always what kind of separates everybody. Everybody wants to have the argument about the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), who is the greatest," Painter said. "That's the ultimate separator because every person in that conversation is great. I think he was great in how he did it, too."

Edey is one of only three players — with UCLA's Bill Walton (1972-74) and Virginia's Ralph Sampson (1981-83) as the others — to win multiple national player of the year awards. He led the country in points and rebounds this season among all Division I players at 24.9 and 12.2 respectively. In Monday's national championship game, Edey finished with a game-high 37 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the field.

R1: 30

R2: 23

Sweet 16: 27

Elite Eight: 40

Final Four: 20

But still, with all these accolades and success over the last two seasons, Edey has received negativity from fans who think "he is just tall," to which Painter has spoken openly and honestly about throughout the season. Including after the Boilermakers' loss over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament back on March 16.

On Monday, when asked about this, Painter again spoke passionately and called it a backhanded compliment.

"People like myself who averaged four points, no one cares about you. The fans don't pay attention to you. I call it cartoon bad guy....The best player in college basketball, the best player in your conference becomes cartoon bad guy," Painter said. "There's millions of basketball players out there that would love to carry that burden. Not everyone can do it. Very few get that. He's done it. He shows up.

"....But it's hard, man. It's hard to go through that, especially in today's world. What eats up a young player is positive comments, because then they get full of themselves. Then the negative comments, like you feel sorry for him. This guy doesn't deserve this or whatever. It's kind of how you look at things, how you handle things. He always stayed really professional. Even when they're hanging on him and fouling him, doing stuff throughout the year...It's amazing the way he's grown and the way he's developed, but also how he's went about it, the way he's stayed professional."

Like his coach, point guard Braden Smith was complimentary of what Edey was able to do in his career with the Boilermakers and how he was able to handle the outside noise.

"Two-time National Player of the Year. The most unselfish person you'll ever meet. Like Coach Paint said, 'He gets more hate for no reason.' For what? He's out there dominating everybody," Smith said. "He's just going out there and enjoying the game he loves.

"He hasn't played it for long. To have somebody like that that just wants to go out there and play, because that's what he loves, and people want to give him crap for it. Just saying that makes me kind of admire him a little bit more."

But when asked for what he believes his legacy in West Lafayette is, Edey said he will leave it up to Purdue fans.

"It's tough to think about that right now," Edey said. "Like I've always said, Paint is someone who gave me a chance. I've been trying for four years to pay him back for that. He came in and he believed in me when a lot of people didn't believe in me. And he gave me the ball, (which) not a lot of coaches did do that. Not a lot of coaches trusted me in that role."

Edey will now shift his focus to the NBA draft, where he is projected as a late first-round or early second pick in this summer's draft. He is projected to go No. 26 overall to the Washington Wizard in USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axson's latest projection back on March 20.

