Purdue basketball's title dream dashed as UConn repeats as national champions

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Purdue basketball's national championship goal 388 days in waiting came up about one half and change short.

The Boilermakers came out strong, leading UConn 23-21.

But the Huskies did what they've done to their previous five NCAA tournament opponents.

UConn outscored Purdue 15-7 to close the half, then started strong in the second half to bury the Boilermakers in a double-digit deficit.

The Boilers were unable to come back from that knockout punch as UConn won its second straight NCAA championship 75-60 at State Farm Stadium on Monday night.

Alex Karaban's 3 with 9:53 to go squashed a mini momentum surge for Purdue. Hassan Diarra's layup followed and Stephon Castle's 3 with 9:13 left essentially put a Purdue comeback out of reach, expanding the Huskies' lead to 17 points.

It ended a historic tournament run for the Huskies, who outscored Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State, Illinois, Alabama and Purdue by 140 points, an NCAA tournament record.

A solid first half by the Boilermakers still had them at a 36-30 deficit.

Outside of Zach Edey and Braden Smith, offense was hard to come by in the first 20 minutes. Edey had 16 points and Smith 9 at the half. Edey finished his final game with 37 points and 10 rebounds. Smith had 12 points and 8 assists in all.

But UConn's defense otherwise was stellar, running the nation's second-best 3-point shooting team off the arc. Purdue (34-5) was just 1 of 2 from 3 in the first half and the Huskies got an inspired effort from Tristen Newton, who scored 11 points to help pad the halftime.

Newton finished with 20 points and 7 assists to lead four double-digit scorers for the Huskies, who also got 15 from Castle.

