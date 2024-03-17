Purdue coach Matt Painter defends Zach Edey following Big Ten tournament loss to Wisconsin

Purdue's Zach Edey is one of college basketball's biggest talents.

The Boilermakers' 7-foot-4 forward is a force to be reckoned with on the court. His size and dominance inside the paint not only have helped Edey become one of the toughest players to defend in the country, but also become a once-in-a-generation college basketball talent.

Edey, who became the Boilermakers' all-time leading scorer Saturday against Wisconsin, leads the nation in scoring with 24.3 points per game and is averaging a double-double for the second consecutive season. He is the front-runner to win the nation's national player of the year for the second consecutive year.

So why is Edey getting talked about negatively by people?

One potential reason emerged in Saturday's Big Ten semifinal loss to Wisconsin, when the Badgers' Tyler Wahl was called for a block while attempting to defend Edey in overtime. Wahl fouled out of the game, raising questions among social media and even the CBS telecast as to why Edey himself wasn't called for a charge.

But Boilermaker coach Matt Painter believes Edey's talents still go unappreciated, which he spoke passionately about following the loss.

"I've never seen somebody so good get so much s--- for no reason," Painter said after the game. "It blows my mind."

Zach Edey stats

Edey has emerged as one of the best college basketball players in the nation over the last two seasons. He has totaled nearly 1,500 career points and 804 rebounds in that span while looking to win the national player of the year award for the second consecutive season.

Career: 2,311 total points, 1,223 total rebounds, 17.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game and 61.9% shooting from the field

2023: 778 total points, 376 total rebounds, 24.3 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game and 61.9% shooting from the field

2022: 757 total points, 438 total rebounds, 22.3 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game and 60.7% shooting from the field

2021: 533 total points, 285 total rebounds, 14.4 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game and 64.8% shooting from the field

2020: 243 total points, 124 rebounds per game, 8.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 59.7% shooting from the field

Purdue March Madness seeding projections: Where do Boilermakers fall?

Purdue has likely fallen out of contention for a top overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Houston, Purdue has a problem...

Purdue will now wait to learn its official seeding on Selection Sunday during the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Boilermakers are 17-14 in 14 trips to the NCAA Tournament under Painter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue coach Matt Painter: Negative talk of Zach Edey 'blows my mind'