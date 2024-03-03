Fletcher Loyer gets his shot back, helps Purdue to Big Ten title: 'I see it every day.'

WEST LAFAYETTE — As confetti rained down inside Mackey Arena late Saturday night, Fletcher Loyer was ecstatic.

He bounded over to the table of hats and shirts on the baseline of Gene Keady Court, grabbing a black shirt that declared the Boilermakers “Big Ten champions!” The hat, which proclaimed the same thing, sat sideways on his head.

He, along with the rest of his teammates, hugged every single one of his coaches on the way to the middle of the court, where legendary Boilermaker coach Gene Keady was waiting with the Big Ten championship trophy after an 80-74 win over Michigan State.

Doyel: Purdue needs Fletcher Loyer for a Final Four run. You may not think so, but it's true.

More: Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer lift Purdue to Big Ten title

He and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski presented the trophy to the awaiting Boilermakers, and they raised it up, jumping as another round of gold confetti trickled down around them. As the team prepared for a picture, Loyer adjusted his hat to sit normally on the top of his head. The sophomore starter put up a peace sign as photographers clicked, immortalizing the 2024 Big Ten champions.

Saturday night, Loyer became a Big Ten champion for the second straight season; he doesn’t know a college regular season without a conference championship.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0), Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrate after winning the Big Ten regular season championship during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 80-74.

"It's just a great accomplishment to be able to win back-to-back Big Ten championships," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "It's hard, you've played 20 games. Anytime you talk with a coach about the accomplishment of winning your conference, and grinded it out, and how familiar people are with you, you know, it's a very difficult to ask. We're just happy for our entire team."

Still, something that was maybe more important happened: Loyer got his confidence back.

“I see it every day,” sophomore guard Braden Smith said of Loyer. “I have faith and trust in him to make every shot he shoots. Tonight he got his shot back, and hopefully he keeps it for us.”

Loyer hadn’t played well throughout February; after Purdue’s win over Wisconsin in Madison on Feb. 4, he fell into a funk. Over the Boilermakers’ next five games, he went 6-of-28 from the field.

The Boilermakers still won four of those five, but it became clear that if Purdue wanted to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, it needed Loyer to return to form.

Really, Loyer’s resurgence started in the Boilermakers’ waning moments in February. He was scoreless in the first half of Purdue’s game against Michigan last Sunday, but it didn’t affect him. After halftime, he scored five points — a 3-pointer and a layup in transition. He finished that game with nine points, the most since that Wisconsin game.

Then, the calendar turned to March. And Loyer was back on his game.

“Loyer, he killed us tonight and got us up there,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “He was shooting 16% his last five games, and he nailed that. Four out of six 3s.”

On Saturday night, Loyer didn’t attempt a shot until 11 minutes into the game. Swish. His second 3-pointer rattled out, but he made two more before halftime to match his game total from Michigan with 20 minutes left.

One more 3-pointer and a jumper later — as well as a 1-of-2 showing from the free-throw line — Loyer was up to 15 points.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots the ball during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 80-74.

"He made the most of it, obviously, going 4-for-6 from 3, knocking it down, only having one turnover," Painter said. "I thought he did some good things, and it was good to see that, you know, obviously we've seen him explode in the nonconference, have a couple 27-point games against Tennessee and Arizona, and he is a big part of what we do."

One of his most important moments, though, came in the final minute. Bringing the ball up the court with the Boilermakers up just five points over the Spartans, Loyer weaved in between defenders in the backcourt. He threw it over to Smith, who threw it to Zach Edey in the paint. Edey kicked it back out to Mason Gillis, who sank a 3-pointer for some crucial breathing space.

With Purdue up eight points, the game was all but sealed. And behind Loyer’s reawakening (and Edey’s 32 points), the Boilermakers became Big Ten champions for the 26th time.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Fletcher Loyer snaps out of slump at right time