Purdue vs. UConn player ratings: How Zach Edey, teammates played in national championship

Purdue player ratings are back. Just in time for the national championship game.

Playing for the first national title in program history, the Boilermakers lost 75-60.

While the focus pregame was on the matchup between the 7-footers Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan, the game was won (or lost) in the backcourt. UConn's guards were too long, athletic and good for Purdue, who just couldn't keep up.

These Purdue numbers are hard to swallow:



1-for-7 on 3s (for team No. 2 in country at 3s)

Only 8 assists (all 8 by Braden Smith)

2 bench points (Heide putback jam)

At halftime, Edey and Braden Smith had 25 of Purdue's 30 points, and it didn't get much better from there. A six-point halftime deficit just kept growing and growing as the Boilers guards were getting cooked by the defending champs.

Player ratings on a scale of 0 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Zach Edey — He won the first-half matchup with UConn's 7-footer Donovan Clingan. Edey scored 11 straight points for the Boilers at one point and finished the first half with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He had a nice array of hooks, an alley-oop dunk and a beautiful up-and-under finish through contact. On the other end, he had two blocks on the same possession, causing TBS' Ian Eagle to scream, "DO NOT GO IN THERE ON ZACH EDEY!" But he went 11 game minutes between points as UConn's lead swelled. He wasn't his usually efficient self and found some resistance banging with another giant. Edey also struggled on the defensive end with Sampson Johnson, getting lost on back-to-back alley-oops. He finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds in his final college game. Rating: 8.0

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn — Purdue went straight to TKR for the first bucket of the game, using his strength against Alex Karaban in the post. But that was TKR's only basket in the first half, to go along with just one rebound. He added a lay-up in the second half, but as has been the case most of the season, Matt Painter rolled with Mason Gillis in the second half. Rating: 3.5

∎ Lance Jones — Jones hit a floater for an and-1 but picked up a second foul on moving screen at the 8:32 mark and score tied, 21-21. Purdue's X-factor on offense, Jones attempted just the one shot in the first half. He took just three shots all game and finished with 5 points. Foul trouble slowed him, but he was getting caught on screen after screen on defense. Rating: 4.0

∎ Fletcher Loyer — A complete no-show for the sophomore guard. He couldn't match up with UConn's more athletic guards and was just overwhelmed on the defensive end and a detriment on offense. He missed all five shots he took, three floaters, a blocked layup and short 3 and none looked confident. He wasn't getting open looks because UConn rarely doubled Edey, and he wasn't getting to the free throw line because UConn didn't have to foul him on his drives. Rating: 0

∎ Braden Smith — Smith showed no signs of his national semifinal stinker early on. He scored nine first-half points and had three assists and three rebounds. He and Edey had a nice 2-man game going. Smith had two nice runners off glass, drilled an open mid-range jumper and then added Purdue's first made 3 of the game with just 2 minutes left in the half. But that 2-man game disappeared in the second half as UConn made adjustments, and Smith was a second-half non-factor. He scored just three points in the second half, finishing with eight assists — all eight Purdue had. Rating: 6.5

RESERVES

∎ Mason Gillis — He had a few strong offensive rebounds to save possessions, but wasn't a factor offensively and failed to stretch the floor from behind the arc. Rating: 4.0

∎ Camden Heide — Not much of an impact in the grand scheme of things, but his one-handed put-back jam was the offensive highlight of the game for the Boilermakers. Rating: 4.0

∎ Myles Colvin — He got some more run as Matt Painter tried to match up with UConn's athletic guards. He had a few issues defensively, and made a freshman mistake gambling on one possession that led to a wide-open Alex Karaban 3. Rating: 3.5

∎ Caleb Furst — Edey got a breather after the under-8 timeout in the first half and Furst promptly picked up a foul, and-1 to Clingan and Edey checked right back in. Rating: N/A

∎ Chase Martin — Entered game with a minute left and game decided. Rating: N/A

∎ Carson Barrett — Entered game with a minute left and game decided. Rating: N/A

∎ Ethan Morton — Entered game with a minute left and game decided. Rating: N/A

