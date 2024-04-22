Purdue basketball's Mason Gillis announces he's transferring to Duke

WEST LAFAYETTE — Mason Gillis found a home to play his final season of college basketball.

The former Purdue forward will suit up in his sixth season for the Duke Blue Devils.

Gillis announced on his Instagram page on Monday that he'll transfer to Duke.

Gillis entered the transfer portal after helping Purdue advance to the national championship game for the first time since 1969. Gillis joins a Duke roster that recently lost seven players after reaching the Elite 8 this season.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) dives for the ball during the NCAA MenÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Basketball Tournament Final Four game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

More: Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton in transfer portal; What's Purdue basketball roster look like?

Gillis was the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year this season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from 3-point range. Gillis started a combined 63 games the previous three seasons before coming off the bench all 39 games this season for the NCAA national runner-up Boilermakers.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Mason Gillis commits to Duke after five years with Purdue basketball