See the custom shoes Purdue basketball guard Lance Jones will wear for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS − Lance Jones embraced everything about Purdue basketball in his one season with the team.

The graduate transfer from Southern Illinois will showcase it in Friday's NCAA Tournament opener.

Jones will wear custom Purdue Nikes when the Boilermakers play Grambling State.

Jones' shoes are old gold and black with a Purdue logo on the outside and his jersey number 55 on the inside.

"I got them a while ago and this guy customized them for me," Jones said. "I didn’t know what I wanted to do so we just customized them a couple of days ago. I wanted to keep them Purdue themed, keep them nice and simple."

Lance Jones busted out some Purdue customs. pic.twitter.com/RtdRPXWUNY — Sam King (@samueltking) March 21, 2024

Jones also wrote, "Love you pops" on the shoes, which also is stitched over his heart on the inside of his jersey. Jones' father died on Aug. 29 before ever getting to see his son suit up at Purdue.

Jones has started all 33 games for Purdue this season, averaging 12.2 points and 2 assists per game. Friday marks his first NCAA Tournament game in five seasons of college basketball.

