What channel Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball enters the final week of the regular season with the Big Ten championship in hand. The Boilermakers visit their closest pursuer in Illinois.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) have won three straight as Zach Edey has dominated, averaging 30.6 points and 11 rebounds over that stretch.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (24.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.1 points, 44.1% 3-pointers, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.7 steals); Lance Jones (12.6 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.3 points, 41.7% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

No. 16 Illinois (22-7, 13-5) has won three games in a row, topping 90 points in each, and five of six. During the three-game winning streak, Terrence Shannon Jr. (21.3 points), Coleman Hawkins (21) and Marcus Domask (20.3) have excelled offensively, combining for 53% shooting from the field and 45.6% on 3-pointers.

Illinois team leaders: Shannon (22.0 points, 4.4 rebounds); Domask (16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists); Hawkins (13.3 points, 39.8% 3s, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals); Quincy Guerrier (10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds). Brad Underwood is in his seventh season as coach.

Purdue beat Illinois 83-78 in West Lafayette on Jan. 5. Trey Kaufman-Renn had a season-high 23 points while Edey had 10 points and 15 rebounds while fighting foul trouble. Domask led Illinois with 26.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 3

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Illinois, 15

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,229 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,189.

∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Zach Edey 2020-24 211 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats