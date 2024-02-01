Purdue's Matt Painter quotes Bob Knight after Braden Smith's snub from Bob Cousy Award list

Purdue coach Matt Painter is still upset that Braden Smith was left off of the Bob Cousy top 10 finalist list.

Smith, who serves as the point guard on the No. 2 team in the country, was left off of the award list Monday, which is awarded by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s best point guard.

Painter continued to not hold back, offering his thoughts on the snub following the Boilermakers' 105-96 overtime win over Northwestern on Wednesday, this time making a reference by former Indiana coach Bob Knight.

“Braden’s a really good player. Bob Knight said, ‘Basketball was watched by millions but understood by few,’” Painter said after the game. “So if you think he’s the 11th-best point guard in the country, I hope you get a job in the Big Ten. At least we’ll get two wins.”

Matt Painter didn't hold back when asked about Braden Smith not making the Bob Cousy Award Finalist list

Smith has become one of the top point guards in the country this season with his playmaking abilities. On top of a career-high 12.1 points per game, he’s averaging 7.5 assists per game — which ranks second in the Big Ten and ahead of Northwestern’s Boo Buie (who made the top 10 list).

In the Boilermakers' overtime win over the Wildcats, Smith had a career night. The 6-foot guard recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points, 16 assists and four rebounds.

Those 16 assists were tied for the most by a player in a Big Ten game in the last 15 years. They also were the fourth-most by a player in a single game in all of college basketball this season.

Braden Smith did some directing last night.



The only other players to dish out 16 assists in a @bigten game since 2010:



🔸 Demetri McCamey

〽️ Derrick Walton Jr.

😈 Bryant McIntosh



Sports Science Stat x @ifs pic.twitter.com/4FZvx0UUgl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2024

“I mean, that’s over. I’d rather win. It’s better memories, especially coming back with these guys. That’s more important to me than some award,” Smith said when asked about being left off the list postgame.

Smith is averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 11 Big Ten games this season.

Bob Cousy 2024 finalists

Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State)

Jamal Shead (Houston)

Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas)

Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis)

Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee)

Max Abms (Texas)

Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M)

Tristen Newton (UConn)

