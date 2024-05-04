Pulaski's winning streak ends in loss to Boyle

May 3—Pulaski County had a six-game winning streak heading into a 12th Region collision with the Boyle County Rebels. With both teams sitting near the top of the regional standings, it was expected to be a barn-burner. However, Boyle took the lead early and despite being tied after four innings, the Rebels never relinquished it, as the Maroons fell 8-5.

Jacob Todd led the way with two RBI's and a home run, with Chance Todd, Mason Acton and Wessen Falin all adding one RBI each. Carter Ross and Acton each had a double in the game. Pulaski used four pitchers during the game. Braden Hampton lasted just one-third of an inning and allowed one run with three walks and one strikeout. Skylar Stringer went one and two-third innings and allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout. Jacob Todd had the loss on the mound and went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout. Chance Todd closed out the game, pitching the final two innings and allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Boyle was led by senior Keenan Stewart with two RBI's.

Pulaski falls to 13-7 and will be back in action on Saturday taking on both North and South Laurel.

