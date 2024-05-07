Is PSG vs Borussia Dortmund on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain host Borussia Dortmund tonight in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals with both teams just 90 minutes away from the Wembley final.

Dortmund hold a slender 1-0 lead after Niclas Fullkrug’s volley earned the German side victory in last week’s first leg, in a storming tie at the Signal Iduna Park.

Now PSG and Kylian Mbappe will be out to overturn that at home, as the French champions continue their quest to win the Champions League for the first time.

PSG managed to come from behind to beat Barcelona in the quarter-final second leg and it’s Mbappe will be kept quiet for long as the French star looks to win the Champions League in what is set to be his last year at the club.

When is PSG vs Borussia Dortmund?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST (9pm local) at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

How can I watch it?

What is the team news?

PSG are without Lucas Hernandez, who ruptured his ACL in the first leg and has been ruled out on this summer’s Euros as a result. Presnell Kimbembe remains out too, which means Brazil international Lucas Beraldo is likely to come in to defence and Nuno Mendes will once again have to face Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund could be unchanged from the first leg. Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini are out but they have no other fitness issues.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

Prediction

PSG sneak through: PSG 2-0 Dortmund