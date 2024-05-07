PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more from semi-final second leg

The first Champions League finalist of the 2023/24 season will be revealed this evening as Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund play the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Parc des Princes in France.

The German side, underdogs before the first leg took place, will now be the favourites to progress after Niclas Fullkrug’s decisive goal at Signal Iduna Park a week ago. On a night which saw both teams create and miss a plethora of chances, Dortmund edged ahead in the tie thanks to a 1-0 win and will bring a slender lead to Paris.

However, the French champions will believe they can overturn the deficit and mount a comeback that will send them to Wembley at the end of the month. In Kylian Mbappe they have one of the best footballers on the planet and Luis Enrique’s team will be encouraged by the chances they managed to create away from home. With the crowd on their side this evening there is every chance they can pull off an upset.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

PSG host Borussia Dortmund in Champions League semi-final second leg with kick off at 8pm

Dortmund hold 1-0 aggregate lead after Niclas Fullkrug’s winning goal in Germany

Paris without Lucas Hernandez after he ruptured ACL during first leg

The first leg was the teams’ third meeting of the season with PSG winning 2-0 in France on the first matchday of the Champions League before the teams met again in Germany on matchday six with Dortmund already through to the round of 16.

PSG needed a 1-1 draw in second meeting to join their hosts in the knockout rounds with Dortmund finishing on 11 points, three above their French visitors, who edged out AC Milan on head-to-head record.

As the Borussia Dortmund players eventually left the pitch after their customary serenading by the yellow wall, there was only one player everyone was talking about. There was only one player everyone wanted to talk to, as well.

By the time broadcast media eventually got to Jadon Sancho, he was inevitably asked about Manchester United. It didn’t seem like the time or place, as he made clear. He gave the right answer: “I’m focused on the present right now.”

How couldn’t he be? He’d just delivered one of the performances of the Champions League knockout stages in repeatedly destroying Paris Saint-Germain, especially the hapless Nuno Mendes. It was tortuous to watch the defender. It was exhilarating to watch Sancho. This was the player many had been waiting for.

‘On va a gagner’

“On va a gagner. It’s the only phrase I know in French: we are going to win,” claimed PSG coach Luis Enrigue.

“A coach is a leader, and he is someone who must generate confidence for his players. I work every day to try to achieve that. The idea is to play in the same way as the first leg, and we are not going to change our mentality at all.”

Enrique on getting backing of PSG fans:

“The role of the supporters tomorrow will be as vital as it has been all season and I have no doubt that they will be fully behind us.

“In Dortmund the atmosphere was incredible and we expect the same tomorrow at Parc des Princes, hoping that we can all celebrate together at the end.”

Luis Enrique explains PSG’s sole focus for tonight’s match:

"The aim isn’t to win by two goals, but to win," said Enrique, "If you think you have to score two goals that seems like a big target.

"We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don’t need to score right away, we just want to win the game."

Paris Saint-Germain are confident they can win

Marquinhos spoke about how his team are confident that they can get a result this evening and reach the Champions League final adding:

“The confidence we possess comes from the work we have done all season.It doesn’t necessarily come from the result of the first leg but more from our previous efforts, from the preparation, and from the atmosphere that we know the supporters will create at Parc des Princes.

“Dortmund are a great rival and it is going to be a very difficult game.”

Marquinhos on improving on first leg defeat:

“We have to impose our style, the one we have had since the beginning of the season. We’ll give everything to play a good game and generate chances like in the second half of the first leg.

“We have worked a lot and we know the details that need to be improved.”

PSG defender Marquinhos previews tonight’s clash:

“Our experience will be important in this match. The coach knows how to manage these type of games, and we must approach it with a good energy to play at our best.

“Every game and every season has its own story.”

Who will reach the Champions League final?

There is now a very real chance that Borussia Dortmund could reach their first final since 2013 when they lost out to Bayern Munich.

This season’s showpiece is at Wembley, just like in 2013, and their opponents could again be domestic rivals Bayern.

However, PSG will be throwing everything at this game to avoid that outcome as they continue their quest for an elusive first Champions League crown.

The closest they’ve come so far was defeat in the 2020 showpiece when they went down 1-0 to Bayern.

What happened in the first leg?

Borussia Dortmund claimed a 1-0 first-leg win courtesy of Niclas Fullkrug’s fine first-half finish, a rare spark of quality on a night that promised much and delivered less in terms of goals scored.

Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were both denied by the woodwork as Paris pressed for an equaliser but Dortmund clung on to pole position ahead of the return.

“That’s football,” said Paris coach Luis Enrique after the match. “Sometimes it’s wonderful, and then other times, that’s how it goes. We’ll have to analyse the chances created by both teams.”

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

The European champions will be crowned at the conclusion of the 2023/24 Champions League season with the final being held at London’s prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

Dortmund coach, Edin Terzić, speaking ahead of the game:

“You have to earn your way to Wembley. All we need now is a draw in the second leg, but we also want to win.

“We have a small lead and a good opportunity. We have to do everything together - with a good plan, with a good idea. Paris will certainly be better than last week.

“We want to earn this ticket to the final. We will tackle that together.”

Pre-match thoughts from PSG caoch Luis Enrique

“The goal is to reach the final, and to do that we have to be better than a great team like Dortmund. There is always room for improvement and we have worked on it.

“Two goals can be scored in three seconds, but we can also concede two goals in that time. ‘On va a gagner’. It’s the only phrase I know in French:

“We are going to win.”

The fifth best team in Germany are one of the four best in Europe. In one respect, anyway. Welcome to the confusing world of Borussia Dortmund, at their highest ebb in continental competition for more than a decade and set for their lowest Bundesliga finish in nine years.

The surprise Champions League semi-finalists gained more than just a first-leg lead against Paris Saint-Germain last week. In a world of coefficient calculations, their victory made it mathematically certain Germany will have five places in next year’s Champions League. And Dortmund are fifth, unlikely to finish higher, guaranteed not to come lower.

The alternative method into next season’s Champions League, which would have long sounded too implausible to invoke, entails winning this year’s competition.

Now Dortmund are a draw and a win away from a triumph that would be a throwback: to the days when, in 1997, they were the underdogs who won the final, or 1982 and 2005 when Aston Villa and Liverpool could finish 30 and 37 points respectively behind the winners of their domestic leagues and yet conquer Europe. Some 24 points off the pace in Germany, Dortmund are not the finest team in North Rhine-Westphalia, let alone Europe. And yet they are two results from a glory few envisaged.

PSG vs Dortmund prediction

Borussia Dortmund managed to come away with a win in the first leg though they could only muster one goal at Signal Iduna Park which may come back to haunt them this evening.

It will be a different and difficult atmosphere in the Parc des Princes and one that should encourage PSG to go on the attack. If Dortmund can score they’ll be the favourites to progress but the more likely scenario is the the hosts cut the deficit and sneak through with the help of a clean sheet.

PSG 2-0 Dortmund (2-1 agg).

PSG vs Dortmund predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

What is the early team news?

PSG are without Lucas Hernandez, who ruptured his ACL in the first leg and has been ruled out on this summer’s Euros as a result. Presnell Kimbembe remains out too, which means Brazil international Lucas Beraldo is likely to come in to defence and Nuno Mendes will once again have to face Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund could be unchanged from the first leg. Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini are out but they have no other fitness issues.

How to watch PSG vs Dortmund

The match will kick off at 8pm BST (9pm local) at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as the semi-finals continue with the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s tie against Borussia Dortmund.

This evening’s encounter takes place at the Parc des Princes in Paris with Dortmund bringing a slim one-goal advantage into the game after Niclas Fullkrug’s winning strike a week ago.

The match at the Signal Iduna Park saw both teams create and miss plenty of chances in an open affair that could have swung either way if the attackers were more clinical. Dortmund were encouraged by the Yellow Wall of supporters a week ago but this evening they will be up against PSG home support who will believe a comeback is on the cards.

Paris defender Lucas Hernandez misses the match due to a ruptured ACL but Luis Enrique’s side will be more than ready to overturn their deficit and make a run for the final at Wembley.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.