Proposed 3-team deal lands Kevin Durant with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will find themselves floated in multiple trade rumors this summer. They came up short this season, and are now expected to be active in the trade market. Kevin Durant appears to be the media’s favored target for Steve Kerr’s team. Durant’s Phoenix Suns team were swept in the opening round of the playoffs.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey postulates a potential three-team deal. Golden State would part with Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, along with two first-round picks. In return, they would land Durant and Jett Howard from the Orlando Magic.

“This may be the toughest sell of the exercise. Durant turns 36 in September. Giving up five rotation players (two of whom still have plenty of developmental runway) and multiple picks to reopen the window for title contention for maybe a year is a massive risk,” Bailey reasoned. “But Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are 36, 34 and 34, respectively. The window wasn’t going to be open long anyway. And with the built-in familiarity between those three and Durant, there’s a shot for real contention as early as this coming season.”

It’s highly unlikely that Golden State mortgages their future for another run with Durant. Podziemski was just named to the 2024 All-Rookie First Team. Kuminga is expected to be untouchable in negotiations this summer.

Nevertheless, if the Warriors can find a way to bring Durant back to the Bay Area, they will likely explore it. While keeping some of the younger talents around makes sense, the front office will undoubtedly want to maximize the final years of Steph Curry’s career. Still, it’s doubtful Durant will move teams this summer without requesting a trade from the Suns.

