Brandin Podziemski credits Warriors staff and teammates after award

The Golden State Warriors selected Brandin Podziemski with the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He immediately hit the ground running. Throughout the season, the rookie guard earned praise from his veteran teammates and even earned himself a spell in the starting lineup. On Monday (May 20), Podziemski was selected to the 2024 All-Rookie First Team.

When speaking to the media following the announcement, the rookie guard credited his teammates and coaches for helping him develop through the year. He also noted how his own work ethic allowed him to thrive on a roster full of elite talent that had championship aspirations coming into the season.

“It means a lot,” Podziemski said. “In the offseason, you think about the journey, where you came from and what steps it took to get here. Being the 19th pick in an organization where not a lot of rookies get to play and ending up on First-Team All-Rookie. It’s a credit to my work ethic but also to my teammates and the coach’s and front office for providing the opportunity. And then me just taking full advantage of it. It means a lot. It was something I had on a goal list of mine coming into the year. It’s pretty cool because you only get to be a rookie one time.”

Podziemski played in 74 games for the Warriors this season, starting 28 of them. He ended the year with averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Following his selection to the All-Rookie First Team, Podziemski will enter next season with increased expectations on his shoulders. Golden State has multiple young talents in their rotation, which means their future is looking bright. For now, though, it’s all about maximizing the final few years of the championship core.

