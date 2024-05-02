Kevin Durant labeled as a ‘realistic’ trade target for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active during the offseason. The front office could look to make some significant roster adjustments after Steve Kerr’s team failed to make it out of the play-in tournament. They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the matchup between the 10th and 9th seeds.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Kevin Durant could be among the most realistic trade options for the franchise. The Minnesota Timberwolves swept his Phoenix Suns team in the opening round of the playoffs and are now expected to be active this summer. Durant would return to the Bay Area after winning two championships in his three-year tenure with the franchise.

“Dismiss the notion of Kevin Durant rejoining the Dubs at your own peril,” Buckley reasoned. “The 35-year-old swingman could be on the hunt for a scenery change after the Suns’ first-round sweep, and the Warriors have quite the opportunity to make a recruiting pitch with Curry, Durant and coach Steve Kerr all joining forces again at the Olympics.”

Durant enjoyed a stellar season for the Suns. He played in 75 games throughout the regular season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.

It’s also worth noting that Durant would fit perfectly with Golden State’s veteran core in terms of timeline. He will be 36 as the new season begins. His chances of winning another championship are dwindling. The Suns are also devoid of legitimate options to re-tool their roster. Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause. They have limited draft assets. And Devin Booker is the future of the franchise.

As such, re-uniting with the franchise and core that helped him become a two-time champion before could be what’s best for everyone involved.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire