Grading the Chicago Bulls’ 2023-24 roster

How should we grade the players who played for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s 2023-24 season? Some of them clearly need to be graded on a curve, seeing as Lonzo Ball never even sniffed the court, and both Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams missed large chunks of the season due to injuries beyond their control.

Others took big, unexpected leaps forward as players, and players in that mold like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu ought to be assessed accordingly. Still others played their way onto the full roster itself, like Onuralp Bitim, and should be assessed in that context.

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel recently did their best to do exactly what we’re talking about above, while also touching on the arguments for and against White winning the NBA’s 2024 Most Improved Player award.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear how the team’s collective report card panned out.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire