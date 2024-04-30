Why the Chicago Bulls might be forced to extend DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls might be forced to extend veteran free agent wing DeMar DeRozan if they do not want to lose his services (and cap space) for nothing. The Bulls’ lack of proactive thinking ahead of the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline has put them in something of a precarious position in terms of what DeRozan’s contract can do for the future of the Bulls.

While the Bulls wing is clearly a win-now player that may not be the best fit for Chicago’s current partial rebuild situation, he could also be a helpful mentor and his contract a potential trade asset.

But will DeRozan sign a deal for an imperfect fit that could see him dealt elsewhere soon?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel recently took a deep dive into the DeRozan conundrum on a recent episode of their show. Take a look at the clip above to hear what they had to say.

