Projected Browns’ 53-man roster after the 2024 NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns have rounded out their roster by adding young talent in the 2024 NFL draft and signing undrafted free agents afterward.

The Browns used significant assets on defensive tackles and guard in the 2024 NFL draft, meaning both Michael Hall Jr. and Zak Zinter are locks to make the roster. However, all of the Day 3 picks will have to battle it out for a roster spot with established veterans.

With the new rule that practice squad quarterbacks can be elevated an infinite amount of times from the practice squad on gameday, there is a large chance we see the Browns roster just two quarterbacks. This would leave Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley as two quarterbacks to fight it out for a spot on the practice squad, not the active roster.

Another note within here: running back Nick Chubb is likely to start the season either on Injured Reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform list. He is not listed on this projection.

How could the 53-man roster shake out in Cleveland? Find out below.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire