Productive Big Ten freshmen

Dec. 27—The highest-profile freshmen in the Big Ten haven't necessarily been the most productive this season. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five who have carved out significant roles in their first two months of college basketball: Cam Christie

MinnesotaChristie dropped 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in his Gophers debut and really hasn't slowed down since. The 6-foot-6 guard, who was a News-Gazette All-State First Team selection a year ago out of Rolling Meadows, is averaging a Big Ten-best (among freshmen) 11.5 points while shooting 43 percent from three-point range.

John Blackwell

WisconsinThe Badgers' three-man freshman class was headlined by Gus Yalden, a four-star big man who has yet to play this season after a, let's say, rather tumultuous fall. Wisconsin hasn't seen much from fellow big man Nolan Winter, either. But Blackwell, who was ranked 254th in his class, is averaging 9.3 points and shooting 48 percent from three.

Owen Freeman

IowaWhat Freeman has accomplished in 12 games for the Hawkeyes is notable for the parameters under which it has happened. Mostly that the 6-10 forward, who was also a N-G All-State First-Team pick a year ago for Class 4A state champion Moline, is averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 16.1 minutes per game.

Gavin Griffiths

RutgersGriffiths' status as the Scarlet Knights' highest-ranked recruit in the modern era didn't last long. Not with five-stars Dylan Harper (committed) and Ace Bailey (signed) in the 2024 class. Those two will join Griffiths next season, giving Rutgers a formidable trio. Griffiths has mostly come off the bench, but is averaging 8.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Mackenzie Mgbako

IndianaMgbako doubles as the Big Ten's highest-profile freshmen — he was the highest ranked consensus five-star in the Class of 2023 to land in the conference — and one of its more productive first-year players. Even in a crowded Indiana frontcourt, the 6-8 forward is averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in what's expected to be a one-and-done season.